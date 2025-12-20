TN Congressman Matt Van Epps is Assigned to the Homeland Security and Science, Space, and Technology Committees

Washington, D.C. — Congressman Matt Van Epps announced today that he has been appointed to serve on the House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology—two key committees that directly impact the safety, growth, and future of Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District.

“I am honored to serve on the Homeland Security Committee and the Science, Space, and Technology Committee,” said Congressman Van Epps. “These assignments give me the opportunity to work on legislation that protects our communities, keeps our borders secure, strengthens our economy, and ensures Tennessee’s Seventh District has a strong voice in shaping our nation’s future.”

As a member of the Homeland Security Committee, Congressman Van Epps will work on legislation to protect communities, keep our borders secure, combat drug and human trafficking, secure critical infrastructure, and support the men and women who work every day to keep our nation safe. These issues are especially important to the Seventh District, where strong law enforcement partnerships, secure supply chains, and resilient infrastructure are essential to public safety and economic growth.

Also serving on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, Congressman Van Epps will focus on unleashing American innovation and supporting visionary industries that drive job creation and economic opportunity. The committee’s work supports STEM education, emerging technologies, and space and scientific research—areas that align with the district’s growing workforce, rich research institutions, and advanced manufacturing base.

“Our district is full of hardworking Tennesseans who want safe communities, good-paying jobs, and opportunities for the next generation,” Congressman Van Epps added. “I look forward to serving on these committees to fight for the values and priorities of the people of Tennessee’s Seventh District and to deliver real results for our communities and for our country.”