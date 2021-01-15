TN NAACP Calls for Disciplinary Action Against State Officials who Supported the Capital Coup

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) –The Tennessee NAACP issued the following statement:

The Tennessee NAACP calls for disciplinary action of Tennessee officials for their support of President Donald Trump’s attempted coup last week—the most violent attack on the nation’s capitol since the War of 1812.



State Representative Terri Lynn Weaver (R-District 40) must be censured by the Tennessee General Assembly

for her attendance at last week’s insurrection. She called the sedition rally an “epic and historic day gathering

with fellow Patriots from all over the nation.” Now, because of the violence, she has tried to distance herself

from the event.

Representative Weaver knew exactly what she was getting into when she attended the Trump rally-turned-

insurrection. Most media agencies warned of the impending violence. Dozens of insurrectionists were on

terrorist-watch lists with plans to violently overthrow the government and disenfranchise millions of voters. And

at least 50 court decisions and the United States Supreme Court, including Trump-appointed judges, struck down

all claims of voter fraud.

Weaver’s attendance at the January 6 events gave political cover to the insurrection despite its racist and anti-

Semitic underpinnings and alignment with far-right extremists and armed militia groups. Some seditionists

waved Confederate memorabilia, while others wore paraphernalia celebrating Adolph Hitler’s slaughter of 1.1

million Jews in the Auschwitz Concentration Camp. It is inconceivable to believe that Weaver had no knowledge

of the White supremacist and pro-Nazi sympathies of these seditionists.



We also call upon the Tennessee Supreme Court to take disciplinary action against Attorney General Herbert

Slatery, who signed onto a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election. Slatery’s actions, just like Weaver’s, was an

intentional act to subvert the U.S. Constitution. His position re-enforced racial extremism, far-right conspiracies,

and gained the most traction in White supremacist and armed militia circles.



Finally, we call for the censures of Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty. Although they voted to approve

the electoral college vote on January 6, they only did so after mob violence engulfed the nation’s capitol. In the

lead up to the vote, they fanned the flames of rage and dangerous conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.



Censures should be extended to other members of Tennessee’s congressional delegation who voted to overturn

the 2020 election: Tim Burchett, Scott DesJarlais, Chuck Fleischmann, Mark E. Green, Diana Harshbarger,

David Kustoff, and John Rose. These congress members supported the coup after the attempted kidnappings and

planned assassinations of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice-President Michael Pence. They supported

the coup after mob violence led to felony theft, the discharge of feces in the capitol building, and the deaths of

several people, including a police officer.