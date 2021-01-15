TN NAACP Calls for Disciplinary Action Against State Officials who Supported the Capital Coup

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) –The Tennessee NAACP issued the following statement:
The Tennessee NAACP calls for disciplinary action of Tennessee officials for their support of President Donald Trump’s attempted coup last week—the most violent attack on the nation’s capitol since the War of 1812.
State Representative Terri Lynn Weaver (R-District 40) must be censured by the Tennessee General Assembly
for her attendance at last week’s insurrection. She called the sedition rally an “epic and historic day gathering
with fellow Patriots from all over the nation.” Now, because of the violence, she has tried to distance herself
from the event.
insurrection. Most media agencies warned of the impending violence. Dozens of insurrectionists were on
at least 50 court decisions and the United States Supreme Court, including Trump-appointed judges, struck down
all claims of voter fraud.
Semitic underpinnings and alignment with far-right extremists and armed militia groups. Some seditionists
million Jews in the Auschwitz Concentration Camp. It is inconceivable to believe that Weaver had no knowledge
of the White supremacist and pro-Nazi sympathies of these seditionists.
We also call upon the Tennessee Supreme Court to take disciplinary action against Attorney General Herbert
Slatery, who signed onto a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election. Slatery’s actions, just like Weaver’s, was an
intentional act to subvert the U.S. Constitution. His position re-enforced racial extremism, far-right conspiracies,
and gained the most traction in White supremacist and armed militia circles.
Finally, we call for the censures of Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty. Although they voted to approve
the electoral college vote on January 6, they only did so after mob violence engulfed the nation’s capitol. In the
lead up to the vote, they fanned the flames of rage and dangerous conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Censures should be extended to other members of Tennessee’s congressional delegation who voted to overturn
the 2020 election: Tim Burchett, Scott DesJarlais, Chuck Fleischmann, Mark E. Green, Diana Harshbarger,
David Kustoff, and John Rose. These congress members supported the coup after the attempted kidnappings and
planned assassinations of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice-President Michael Pence. They supported
the coup after mob violence led to felony theft, the discharge of feces in the capitol building, and the deaths of
several people, including a police officer.
Assertive and disciplinary actions must be taken against lawmakers who backed Trump’s attempted coup. The
eyes of Tennessee—and the entire country—are watching.