Tolbert Hollow Legacy at Risk as Development Threatens Historic Site

NASHVILLE, TN — Generations of history are at risk in Tolbert Hollow, a quiet, historic area settled by George Tolbert, a formerly enslaved man who worked the land, built a family church, and established the Tolbert Family Cemetery in the late 1800s. For over a century, Tolbert Hollow has stood as a symbol of resilience, community, and African American heritage.

Today, that legacy faces an immediate threat. A developer has proposed building a 100-unit senior living mixed-use development in the heart of Tolbert Hollow. The project would not only transform the quiet dead-end street into a hub of traffic and commercial activity, but it would also endanger the sanctity of the Tolbert Family Church and cemetery — where generations of Tolbert descendants are buried.

“This land is sacred,” said members of the Tolbert family. “Our ancestors worked this soil, built this church, and laid their loved ones to rest here. Tolbert Hollow is more than property; it is our story, our history, and our inheritance. To allow commercial development here would erase generations of heritage and silence voices that deserve to be remembered.”

The Save Tolbert Hollow Movement has been launched to protect the site by: securing Historic Landmark Status for the church, cemetery, and surrounding land; preserving and restoring the structures and grounds for future generations; and educating the public about the cultural and historical significance of Tolbert Hollow.

The family and supporters are urging community members, historical organizations, and elected officials to stand with them in halting development and preserving this historic land.

“This isn’t just about our family,” the Tolbert heirs explained. “It’s about protecting Tennessee history. Once a place like this is gone, it is gone forever.”