Tony and Lauren Dungy in Nashville for Book Signing at Nashville International Airport

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — This Friday, August 26, passengers at Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) will have the opportunity to meet Tony and Lauren Dungy and purchase a signed copy of their latest book, Uncommon Influence: Saying Yes to a Purposeful Life.

Stellar, an award-winning airport retail operator, arranged the book signing at their gift shop, True to Tennessee, located near Gate C4, 12–1 p.m. (CDT).

This is the first book signing with noted authors arranged at Nashville International Airport, and it is part of a vision to provide unique experiences to their passengers.

Lauren and Tony Dungy have impacted countless people through the years with their generosity and care for others. Tony made NFL history as the first African American head coach to win the Super Bowl. But the Dungys’ influence isn’t the result of their achievements, fame, or finances. Instead, it stems from the proactive, intentional choices they make every day—choices that have positioned them to live a life of profound meaning.



In their new book, Uncommon Influence: Saying Yes to a Purposeful Life, the Dungys provide insight for living a life that matters. As readers implement the practices laid out in the book, using their unique strengths and talents, they will see an unmistakable—and massive—boost in their personal impact on those around them and their ability to see others with a heart of compassion. In this book, the Dungys provide practical strategies for becoming the people we long to be.