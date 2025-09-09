Tractor Supply Raises More Than $1 Million to Support FFA Students in Pursuing Postsecondary Studies

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has raised $1 million for the Tractor Supply 2026 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship fund. The fund supports scholarships for FFA students pursuing studies in the skilled trades and agriculture-related majors. Since its inception, the annual fundraiser has generated a total of more than $4 million over four years.

The FFA Future Leaders scholarship is the largest ag-related scholarship of its kind and is underwritten by a five-year, $5 million commitment from the Tractor Supply Foundation. It was established to help students in rural areas overcome the prohibitive cost of a postsecondary education, which can significantly improve one’s employment prospects and earnings potential.

“Knowing I’ll be paying for college myself, I’ve spent a lot of time worrying about how I’d manage financially,” said 2025 scholarship recipient Leanna Larson. “This scholarship gave me a sense of relief and reassurance. It reminded me that my hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed and that there are people out there who believe in students like me.” Larson is studying agribusiness management at the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.

To date, scholarships have been awarded to 435 students with interests ranging from agribusiness and veterinary medicine to welding, automotive technology and beyond.

“For many students living in rural areas, the desire to continue their education isn’t only about advancing their own opportunities, but also about improving the communities they call home,” said Marti Skold-Jordan, Executive Director of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and National FFA Foundation Sponsors’ Board member. “We established this scholarship fund to help eliminate some of the barriers to achieving these goals, and in turn, build a brighter future for all of our neighbors Out Here. We are grateful for our customers’ ongoing support of this critical scholarship fund, investing in the education of so many future leaders.”

Through donations at checkout, customers supported students interested in agricultural studies as well as those pursuing careers in the skilled trades, such as Benjamin Coder, who is studying welding at Midwest Technical Institute in Illinois. “The FFA Future Leaders Scholarship has changed my life,” he said. “It confirms that my dedication to the welding industry is valuable, and that you believe in my potential and future contributions. I hope I can show more students that education is a possibility for anyone.”

Kerwyn Underwood, who also plans to study welding at Northwest Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, added, “These five thousand dollars may be the most valuable five thousand I will ever have the pleasure of possessing. It grants me the potential to become something greater than I am now.”

Donations collected at this year’s fundraiser will support the 2026-27 class of FFA Future Leaders. Applications are limited to FFA members and will be accepted from November 1, 2025, until January 16, 2026. The next class of scholarship recipients will be announced on April 23, 2026. To learn more, visit ffa.org/scholarships.

