Cookeville, TN – Trey and Taylor Cahill are excited to announce the launch of their own Pet Wants business, not only because they’re looking forward to bringing high-quality pet food and supplies to the Upper Cumberland region, but because they’re able to offer the products to their own dogs too.

“Our family had a great experience with Pet Wants back when we lived in Charlotte, but when we relocated to Cookeville to settle down in a community we love, the closest Pet Wants location was in Nashville. It was crazy to drive that far for pet food and chews, no matter how much we loved them. We have two dogs now and my husband, Trey, and I joked that maybe we should open our own Pet Wants so we could get Pet Wants products for our dogs. After a few laughs, we realized it was actually a great opportunity for us and for the Upper Cumberland area,” Taylor said.

Pet Wants’ specially-crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants Cookeville has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas, treats, chews, as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more.

As a mobile business, Pet Wants Cookeville offers free, personal delivery throughout the Upper Cumberland region. Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food, the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.

Taylor worked at the Upper Cumberland Development District before taking on the role as a stay-at-home mom. When they lived in Charlotte, Taylor worked for a dog training company, which is when she first learned about Pet Wants. Trey’s career has been in software development. The two have a daughter, Harper, as well as two goldendoodles – Memphis and Roan.

“We want to feel good about what we eat as a family and we want to feel good about what we’re feeding our pets, but the options are overwhelming, especially if you want to find something fresh and convenient. We are passionate about our pets because they are

important members of our family and ensuring their longevity is important to us. They bring a lot of joy and love into our home, and have served as the best companions. We hope everyone will give Pet Wants Cookeville a try because we want everyone’s beloved fur family members to live out a healthy, long life,” Taylor said.

To learn more about Pet Wants Cookeville, call 931-644-6308, email Taylor.Cahill@PetWants.com or visit www.PetWantsCookeville.com.

About Pet Wants: Pet Wants was founded in Cincinnati in 2010 to bring fresh, natural and conveniently-delivered pet food to pet families. Their mission is to enhance the health, vitality and life of pets with high-quality food and honest advice from a Pet Nutrition Specialist on staff at each location. Pet Wants pet food is personally delivered to homes within weeks of being made, at the height of freshness. Their food doesn’t sit in warehouses and on store shelves for many months, getting stale and losing nutritional value like it does for most mass-produced, national brands. Pet Wants’ private label pet food formulas are slow-cooked in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients and enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced meal. Pet Wants only uses high-quality proteins and never uses added sugar, fillers, animal by-products, corn, wheat, soy or dyes. Pet Wants offers multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. Since 2015 Pet Wants has expanded into a national presence and grown to nearly 100 locations. Learn more about Pet Wants at www.PetWants.com.