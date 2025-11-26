TSU Mourns the Loss of Distinguished Alumnus and Longtime Supporter Amos-Leon’ Otis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of its most distinguished alumni and dedicated supporters, Amos- Leon’ Otis, who passed away on Nov 14 at age 85. Otis was a proud TSU alumnus, a respected business leader, a champion for student success, and an advocate for his alma mater for more than five decades.

A 1965 graduate of TSU, Otis went on to build an extraordinary career as founder, president, and CEO of SoBran Inc., a leading technical and professional services company that provides expertise on biomedical research, engineering and logistics programs for government and commercial clients around the world. As a former United States Air Force officer, Otis’ exemplary leadership earned him numerous accolades over the years, including the 2015 Rosa Parks Courage Award, the Laurel Wreath Award, and the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy.

Otis’ unwavering commitment to TSU was evident throughout his life. For more than 20 years, he gave generously of his time, expertise, and resources, serving in multiple capacities to support the next generation of TSU leaders. He participated in student roundtables, offered professional guidance to emerging scholars, and created scholarship endowments that continue to open doors for TSU students today.

As Chairman of the Tennessee State University Foundation Board, he worked collaboratively alongside many leaders including TSU President Dwayne Tucker to enhance the Foundation’s mission of supporting student success and university advancement.

“It is with a heavy heart that we reflect on the passing of our esteemed alumnus, Amos-Leon’ Otis,” President Dwayne Tucker said. “Tennessee State University has lost a true friend whose contributions and spirit are irreplaceable. Amos was a trusted leader, advisor, generous supporter, and a dear friend. His commitment to Tennessee State University spanned decades, and his impact on our students and our community will be felt for generations.

“I am grateful for the time we served together on the Foundation Board and for the example he set as a servant leader. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Brenda, the entire Otis family, and loved ones.”

Robert Blalock, treasurer of the TSU Foundation Board, described Otis as a towering figure whose influence reached far beyond titles or positions. “He exemplified the highest standards of leadership, integrity, and service, always taking the high road,” Blalock said. “As a former Chair of the Tennessee State University Foundation, he is one of the main reasons I became part of the Foundation. He was a shining example of what it means to live with purpose and grace. His legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

Throughout his life, Otis remained an advocate for educational access and opportunity. In 2020, he helped mobilize major support through TSU’s initiative to raise emergency funds for graduating seniors, contributing to a campaign that secured more than $600,000 to help students cross the finish line. Additionally, he established the SoBran/SComan Educational Scholarship Endowment to help keep students in school with an annual donation of more than $110,000.

In 2018, Otis and his wife, Brenda, contributed $1 million toward the construction of a future Alumni Welcome Center on campus.

The legacy of Amos- Leon’ Otis extends far beyond his professional achievements; it is reflected in the scholarships he established, the students he inspired, and the lasting impact he made as a mentor, philanthropist, and beloved alumnus.

Mr. Otis is survived by his wife, Brenda, two adult children, and three grandchildren. Tennessee State University extends its heartfelt condolences to the Otis family, loved ones, alumni, and all who were touched by his remarkable life and legacy.