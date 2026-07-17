Parkwood All Stars Head to Mississippi for Little League World Series

For the second season in a row, the Parkwood All Stars 10U Baseball Team will compete in the Diamond Youth Baseball League World Series in Laurel, Mississippi. The team advanced on July 12 after defeating Chester County, 16-6. Parkwood enters the World Series after an undefeated 13-0 regular season and a 4-0 sweep of the state championship tournament.

Last season, Parkwood finished third in the country. This year’s team is scheduled to leave for Mississippi on July 28, with games beginning July 30 and the tournament running through August 3. The team is currently seeking community support to help cover travel and tournament expenses.

Donation needs include Food, water, Gatorade, Liquid I.V., Emergen-C, coolers, new uniforms, new cleats, housing, and transportation. The estimated cost is $150 per player.

Community members can support the team through GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/09078c284 or Cash App at $parkwoodbaseball10u. Those interested in sponsoring a player can do so for an estimated value of $400. Parkwood is a tax-exempt organization.

For more information, you can visit the Parkwood Community Facebook page or contact team mom Shaquan Peacock at 615-509-3088.