Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Beloved TSU Professor Dr. Jamye Coleman Williams passed away on Wednesday.

The following statement is from TSU President Glenda Glover:

It is with great sadness that Tennessee State University announces the death of Dr. Jamye Coleman Williams, former beloved professor of Communications in the College of Liberal Arts. Dr. Williams made a lasting impression on students, parents, colleagues, and anyone she met with her nurturing, but stern spirit. I am almost certain that I would not be the person I am today without having crossed paths with Dr. Williams as my professor, mentor, and most importantly, as my friend. She was known for her legendary skills in the classroom and was head of the Department of Communications for 14 years. Dr. Williams and her late husband, Dr. McDonald Williams, shared with me that one of their proudest moments was as special guests to my inauguration as president of TSU. Truth be told, it was an even prouder moment for me to have them be a part of this special time in the University’s history. This dynamic duo of educators truly embodied our motto of think, work, and serve and took their roles very seriously in cultivating young minds for future leadership. The Williams’ spent nearly three decades at the University. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Williams family and the TSU family, as Dr. Jamye Williams touched hundreds of lives during and after her tenure at the University.