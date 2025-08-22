TSU to Build $50M Engineering Facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Tennessee State University is taking a step toward a future-ready campus with a new, nearly 70,000-square-foot engineering building. Approved by the Tennessee State Building Commission on August 15, the $50 million facility will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and cutting-edge research, while reflecting TSU’s commitment to sustainability, workforce development, and leadership among university engineering programs.

Rendering of the rear view of Tennessee State University’s new College of Engineering building, scheduled for completion in Summer 2027. (Photo courtesy of Melvin Gill & Associates and Bauer Askew Architecture.)



The project will consolidate engineering programs and the Applied & Industrial Technology program into one modern, interdisciplinary complex designed to foster collaboration across all academic levels.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with completion slated for summer 2027.

“The new building is a substantial investment in the College of Engineering,” said Dr. Lin Li, dean of the College of Engineering.

“Over the years, our college has experienced significant growth in students, faculty, research, and academic programs. This facility will provide a world-class space that enhances interdisciplinary collaboration across six undergraduate programs, three master’s programs, and one Ph.D. program. It will also host innovative engineering activities that directly benefit the metro Nashville area and Middle Tennessee.”

Dr. Lin Li, Dean of the College of Engineering

The building will include classrooms, computer labs, over 30 teaching and research laboratories combined, and more. Among the many instructional labs are a Future Energy Lab, Additive Manufacturing Lab, and Drone Flight and Air Traffic Lab, which will give students hands-on training in emerging areas of engineering.

“The new engineering building is the first step in elevating Tennessee State University’s engineering program to meet the demands of industry and the state of Tennessee,” said Will Radford, assistant vice president of Planning, Design, and Construction. “By establishing new partnerships and providing modern facilities, we are positioning TSU engineering students to not only keep pace but to set standards in the industry.”

Rendering of the student commons area inside Tennessee State University’s new College of Engineering building.

The building is being designed by Melvin Gill & Associates, and Bauer Askew Architecture in partnership with TSU’s Planning, Design, and Construction team.

TSU President Dwayne Tucker emphasized the project’s importance for both the university and the broader community.

Will Radford, Assistant Vice President of Planning, Design, and Construction.

“This building represents an opportunity for innovation and leadership,” said President Tucker. “Tennessee State University is preparing the next generation of engineers who will shape our state and our nation. This investment ensures that our students have access to the tools, spaces, and experiences necessary to compete globally.”

Tucker added that as the university continues to advance as a future-ready institution, this project underscores its commitment to meeting the growing workforce demand for engineers in Tennessee and beyond. “It reflects our mission to provide access, sustainability, and impact while positioning TSU as a leading university,” he said.

To learn more about the College of Engineering, visit www.tnstate.edu/engineering/.