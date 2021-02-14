TV One Celebrates Valentine’s Day by Airing “Black Love” Classic Movies

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – TV One celebrates Valentine’s Day with a special “REPRESENT BLACK LOVE ” lineup featuring classic movies and shows. On Sunday, February 14 starting at 6 a.m./5C, the network air a special marathon of A DIFFERENT WORLD showcasing the ‘Dwayne and Whitley’s epic love affair. At 11 a.m./10C catch back-to-back airings of THE BEST MAN. Then settle in for a night of romance starting at 4 p.m./3C with three of the most iconic films in cinema history with MAHOGANY, CARMEN JONES and CLAUDINE.

The love continues online with the launch of exclusive content from the cast of the TV One’s original movie DON’T WASTE YOUR PRETTY. From Keri Hilson (“Think Like A Man,” “Almost Christmas”) to Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf), the cast sits down to discuss what #BlackLove means to them. The content will be available across TV One’s digital and social platforms leading up to the film’s premiere on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 8 p.m./7C. Based on the eponymous novel penned by award-winning author and media personality Demetria L. Lucas, the film tells the story of tightly knit friends as they sort out their turbulent life and love issues. The cast of DON’T WASTE YOUR PRETTY also includes Redaric Williams (“The Yard,” “The Young And The Restless”), Jasmine Burke (“Saints & Sinners”), Kaye Singleton (“American Soul”) and Rainey Branch (“Being Mary Jane,” “Grey’s Anatomy”). The film is directed by Tamara Bass and written by Katrina O’Gilvie (NAACP Image Award nominee for “Behind the Movement”).

The networks’ Black History Month programming continues with a full schedule of content that exemplifies this year’s theme, “REPRESENT THE MOVEMENT.” The network celebrates the young, “uplifted” and black leaders of the New Civil Rights Movement and what they hope for the future. The four female activists who will be featured in various spots throughout the month include Zyahna Bryant, Brea Baker, Nupol Kiazohu, and Kenidra Woods. Each activist will reflect and give their point of view on today’s most important causes such as women’s rights, criminal justice reform, freedom of speech, LGBTQ rights, racism, immigration and gun control.

TV One will also pay tribute to the life and career of Cicely Tyson with REFLECTIONS OF AN ICON WITH CATHY HUGHES which will air on Wednesday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30C. The archival interview features the legendary actor when she was on Broadway for the 2013 Broadway production of A Trip to Bountiful. Additionally, a special presentation of the 1972 classic film, SOUNDER (based on the book by William H. Armstrong) will air Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET/4C. The film earned Ms. Tyson an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

Encore presentations of UNSUNG episodes continues with spotlights on trailblazing musicians and musical innovators who have impacted music over the past 40 years, including:

UNSUNG: The Dramatics on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8 p.m./7C

UNSUNG: David Ruffin on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 9 p.m./8C

UNSUNG: Tammi Terrell on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10 p.m./9C

UNSUNG: Teddy Pendergrass on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 8 p.m./7C

UNSUNG: Blue Magic on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 9 p.m./8C

UNSUNG: Switch on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10 p.m./9C

UNSUNG: Roxanne Shante on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 8 p.m./7C

UNSUNG: Mtume on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9 p.m./8C

UNSUNG: DeBarge on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10 p.m./9C