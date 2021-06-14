Twentieth Annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K To Take Place Virtually Over Fourth Of July Weekend

FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY – Buffalo Trace Distillery’s 20th annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K will once again be held virtually this summer. – Buffalo Trace Distillery’s 20annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K will once again be held virtually this summer.

Historically, this summer holiday classic has taken place on the Fourth of July, attracting top runners from across the United States – and sometimes across the world – to the Distillery for the scenic run. After the heartfelt participation from the first virtual run in 2020, and with participant health and safety in mind, the race will once again be virtually accessible to participants.

Runners and walkers will participate in this year’s virtual 5K in their hometowns and local neighborhoods wherever they are located during the period of July 2-4 instead of running at the Distillery as the grounds will not be open to participants. Registration is $20, and all proceeds will again benefit the city of Frankfort’s VFW Post 4075. Participants will have the option to pick up race materials curbside at the Distillery or have them shipped for an added $5 shipping and handling fee. To ensure race materials are shipped and delivered in time for the race, participants are encouraged to register by Tuesday, June 22nd. Details for how to submit race times will be communicated following registration.

Participants are encouraged to take part in the virtual patriotic attire costume contest through the Virtual Great Buffalo Chase 5K Facebook Event on the Buffalo Trace Distillery Facebook Page for a chance to win a prize from the Buffalo Trace Distillery Gift Shop. Participants also have the opportunity to post pictures of their pets in Buffalo Trace or patriotic attire for a special costume contest new to this year’s race. Everyone is encouraged to tag @BuffaloTraceDistillery and use the hashtag #ChaseTheBuffalo when posting photos in Facebook Event for the costume contests or from their race experience.

Due to the nature of this being a virtual race, and in the spirit of fairness, prizes will not be awarded to top runners this year. On behalf of all participants, and in commitment to supporting others, this Fourth of July Buffalo Trace Distillery will make a donation to God’s Pantry Food Bank to support the local Franklin County community. Additionally, everyone who registers will be entered into a raffle to win a prize from the Gift Shop.