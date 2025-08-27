Twisted Sistuhs x Mansion on Mars Tour Brings Music, Wine, and Community Together

Nashville, TN — The sounds of jazz, R&B, and soul have been echoing through Nashville this August, but not just from Broadway stages. The Twisted Mansion Tour, a collaboration between Black woman–owned wine brand Twisted Sistuhs and creative collective Mansion on Mars, has been moving across the city with a series of events blending music, wine, and locally crafted spirits.

Launched earlier this month, the tour has become one of the most unique cultural activations in the city, pulling together musicians, DJs, food, and drink in a way that highlights Nashville’s homegrown creative economy. The goal isn’t just entertainment, it’s empowerment.

The tour has already made stops at venues including The Spot by Dre & Snoop, Kingdom Café & Grill, and Lighthouse on the Lake, pairing live performances with cocktails featuring local and independent brands like Still G.I.N. by Dre & Snoop, Guidance Whiskey, Reverence Bourbon, Shadow Tequila, and Fiyori Vodka. Each event has doubled as a platform for small businesses while giving audiences a different lens on what “Music City” can mean.

For Ogechi Anyatonwu, co-founder of Twisted Sistuhs, the approach is intentional. “A great song lingers in your spirit the same way a beautiful glass of wine lingers on your palate,” she explained. “When the two intersect, you don’t just have an event, you have an experience that engages all the senses.”

That multisensory experience has been evident at every stop of the tour. At Kingdom Café & Grill, attendees sipped handcrafted cocktails while hearing live jazz. At Lighthouse on the Lake, brunch became a cultural moment as Still G.I.N. mixed with Tim’s Homemade Tea flowed alongside performances from local artists. “Every collaboration reflects the soul of Nashville,” Ogechi said. “It’s about circulating local dollars back into neighborhoods and amplifying diverse local voices.”

For Christopher “RyanChristopher” Robinson, artist and co-founder of Mansion on Mars, the partnership represents something bigger than a summer concert series. “Nashville is known worldwide as Music City, but collaborations like this prove it can also be the hub for innovation in lifestyle and culture,” he said. “It’s about giving artists a platform while also curating unforgettable vibes. Together, we’re setting the stage for something bigger than just a show or a sip—it’s a movement.”

That movement will continue this week with the Sunset Rooftop Concert on August 28 at UP Rooftop Lounge, featuring RyanChristopher and The Family Band. Guests can expect an evening of soulful live music, curated cocktails, and sweeping skyline views. Looking ahead, the tour will expand into the fall, with additional dates planned, including an outdoor concert at Grams Coffee in September.

By rooting each stop in collaboration, whether with a neighborhood venue, a local distiller, or an independent artist, the Twisted Mansion Tour has positioned itself as more than a run of shows. It is a celebration of artistry and entrepreneurship, and a glimpse into the kind of cultural ecosystem Nashville can foster when creative communities work together.

With music, wine, and culture colliding, the Twisted Mansion Tour has made clear that Nashville’s creative economy is strongest when artistry, entrepreneurship, and community rise together.