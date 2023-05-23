By Ron Wynn

NASHVILLE, TN — Two of the most creative and musically ambitious artists in jazz are joining forces in concert this week. Vocalist Kurt Ellung and guitarist Charlie Hunter will be performing at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville Thursday night. Each has won critical acclaim and also helped extend the audience for improvisational music.

Elling has won two Grammy awards and is known both for being a great lyric intepreter and also among the masters of swing within his style. His brilliance has extended over a 25-year-plus career that has also seen him excel as lead vocalist with large bands and orchestras most notably the Clayton/Hamilton big band. He has won international honors as well and many critics view him as the top vocalist in jazz today.

Charlie Hunter is famous for both stylistic versatility and unusual instrumentation. He had not only excelled as a soloist in mainstream and experimental jazz contexts, but also played with funk, rock, pop and blues artists and backed vocalists.

Hunter is equally known for his nine-string guitar and also for innovative tunings.

The duo recorded the album “Super Blue” in 2021. They joined Corey Forville and DJ Harruson for the followup album “Super Blue: The Iridescent Spree” a year later.

The Elling/Hunter show begins at 8 p.m.