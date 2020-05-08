Mac’s Moments: Q&A With Local Athletes

Each week, McKinley Young Jr. of Bench Press Reloaded catches up with some of the top athletes in the Metropolitan Nashville area. Today’s sit-down was with Hillsboro High School football player Jacob Hood.

Name: Jacob Hood

School: Hillsboro

Sport(s): Football

Class of 2021

Height: 6’8

Weight: 350

McKinley Young Jr. of Bench Press Reloaded: At what age did you fall in love with the game of football?

Jacob Hood: I started loving the game of football at the age of nine and in my first game I put so many people down to the ground, it felt amazing. After that game I knew that this was the sport for me.

Mac: Who are the biggest influences in your life?

Jacob: My biggest influence is definitely my mom, she has been there for me my entire life. She is my rock.

Mac: When you are not playing football, what do you like to do for fun in your spare time?

Jacob: I really enjoy cooking, hiking, and just exploring new places.

Mac: What is your favorite meal to cook and why?

Jacob: My favorite meal to cook is definitely chicken alfredo and it’s because it allows me to be creative with my cooking style.

Mac: What player have you modeled your game after?

Jacob: I model myself after Larry Allen and Jedrick Wills Jr. They are both strong, physical men and I want to impose my will on people.

Mac: What would you like to major in when you go to college?

Jacob: Chemical Engineering or Business

Mac: Being a big time recruit in Tennessee, what would be your Top 10 schools?

Jacob: Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and Austin Peay.

Mac: What is the one thing you want everyone to say about you after you graduate high school?

Jacob: That I never gave up no matter what I went through on or off the field.