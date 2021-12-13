NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 11, 2021) – Blood Assurance is opening the doors to a number of its donation centers and increasing blood drives this weekend due to the high demand for blood from area hospitals.



Saturday’s severe weather event in Kentucky and Tennessee resulted in multiple traumatic injuries, with patients now being treated in several medical facilities the organization serves, including TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green and TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.



“The images coming out of the tornado-ravaged areas are heartbreaking and our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this catastrophic event,” said Christopher Swafford, Blood Assurance’s chief operations officer. “We have been in constant contact with the hospitals we supply lifesaving blood to and now, more than ever, we are asking the community to donate blood to help our friends and neighbors, many of whom are fighting for their lives.”



Donors can visit the following locations this weekend:

Saturday

Blood Assurance Clarksville

1767 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Until 3 p.m.

Clarksville

Blood Assurance Cookeville

155 W. Broad St.

Until 3 p.m.

Cookeville

Sunday

TriStar Skyline Medical Center Blood Drive

Hospital Auditorium

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

3441 Dickerson Pk.

Nashville

Schedule an appointment: bloodassurance.org/skyline1212

TriStar Greenview Regional Medical Center Blood Drive

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

1801 Ashley Circle

Bowling Green

Schedule an appointment: bloodassurance.org/greenview1212

Mosaic Church Blood Drive

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

1020 Garrettsburg Rd.

Clarksville

Blood Assurance Cool Springs

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

600a Frazier Drive

Franklin

Blood Assurance Columbia

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

1412 Trotwood Ave.

Suite 69

Columbia

Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962- 0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.