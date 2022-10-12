TENNESSEE — The United States Postal Service is currently hiring motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service in your local community. The Postal Service is a great place to work that provides generous pay and benefits, job security and career advancement opportunities.

To assist potential applicants, we are hosting the following job fairs to fill immediate openings for City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Mail Handler Assistant (MHA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC). Postal officials will be available to answer questions and provide additional information. These positions offer starting pay from $17.32 – $19.50 per hour, paid bi-weekly, and are great opportunities to earn valuable experience that may qualify them for a full-time position, eventually leading to a long, prosperous, and fulfilling USPS career.

Wednesday, October 12

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Chattanooga P&DC, 6050 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Hiring CCA/RCA/ARC

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Columbia Post Office, 417 W 7th, Columbia TN 38401

Hiring RCA/ARC

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Nashville Public Library, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch TN 37013

Hiring CCA/RCA/ARC/MHA

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Gallatin Post Office, 380 Maple St, Gallatin TN 37066

Hiring RCA/ARC

Thursday, October 13

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Nashville P&DC, 525 Royal Pkwy, Nashville 37229

Hiring CCA/MHA

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST

American Job Center, 1313 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro TN 37219

Hiring RCA/ARC

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Gallatin Post Office, 380 Maple St, Gallatin TN 37066

Hiring RCA/ARC

Friday, October 14

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Brentwood Main Post Office, 8011 Brooks Chapel Rd, Brentwood TN 37027

Hiring RCA/ARC

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Cleveland PO, 1981 Keith St NW, Cleveland TN 37311

Hiring RCA/ARC

Available Position Descriptions:

City Carrier Assistant (CCA)

Salary: $18.92 per hour

In this role, a CCA delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle in a city area. A CCA maintains good relations with customers and has a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, and products for their area. A CCA provides a critical service to the community by ensuring mail delivery during weekdays, weekends and holidays with opportunities for career promotion. CCAs may be eligible for certain benefits including paid leave and health insurance. This position is ideal for candidates that enjoy staying active outdoors with occasional customer service interactions. The position requires a valid state driver’s license, safe driving record, and experience with a passenger car or larger. A CCA is scheduled to work based on service needs.

Mail Handler Assistant (MHA)

Salary: $17.32

An MHA loads, unloads and moves mail and packages. An MHA will also perform other duties incidental to the movement and processing of mail. If you enjoy staying active in a team environment that emphasizes safety and ergonomics this could be a great fit for you.

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA)

Salary: $19.50 per hour

An RCA delivers and collects packages along routes in rural areas during weekdays, weekends and holidays and may also provide a variety of services to customers along an assigned route. The successful applicant must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. An RCA may be required to use a personal vehicle if a postal vehicle is not provided and may be eligible to receive health benefits and promotion to a career opportunity. This position is ideal for candidates that enjoy staying active and working independently outdoors with occasional customer service interactions.

Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC)

Salary: $19.50 per hour

An ARC will deliver and collect packages and will provide a variety of services to customers along an assigned rural route. The successful applicant may be required to provide their own vehicle for transportation. An ARC may opt to provide service to the community on weekends and holidays or up to seven days each week; whichever suits their lifestyle. If you enjoy working outdoors, while keeping your week free, this position may be a great fit for you.

USPS employment requirements include the following:

Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.

Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment.

Must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. Territory.

Must provide recent employment history.

Must have a safe driving record (if applying for a driving position).

Those unable to attend a job fair can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.