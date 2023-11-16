By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — They are two passionate men on a mission to make life changing differences in the lives of those in the communities they serve. Dr. Keith Gray, President of U.T. Medical Center, and Reverend Dr. Charles Lomax CEO and president of the Knoxville Area Urban League, are going the extra mile by removing barriers and taking the resources to the people in the greatest areas of need.

Joining together, thousands of dollars of free medical care, testing, and hands on training were offered to the east Knoxville community by the Knoxville Area Urban League in partnership with U.T. Medical Center and other community partners. Dr. Keith D. Gray Rev. Dr. Charles Lomax Shown l-r: Craig Pickett, Jr. U.T. director, for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Liliana Burbano, U.T. director for Health Equity, and Dr. Emmanuel Isang, U.T. cardiologist. Photo by Vivian Shipe Members of Community Organizations were on hand offering free resources to those in attendance. Dr. Rico Hurt brought her integrative health team to answer questions. Photo by Vivian Shipe

The Urban League provided the space and the University of Tennessee hospital and other organizations brought the resources to the people.Everything was free and no insurance was needed for the event which was held from 10 till 1 pm on Veterans Day.

In addition to health care, the hospital brought representatives from it’s human resources department to set up and help people apply for positions at the hospital.

Among the medical resources offered were free mammograms, hands on CPR training, blood pressure screening, ultrasounds, lung capacity screenings, and primary care for both children and adults.There were even translators available if needed.

Pharmacists were on hand to answer questions about medication, the Kim Medical Center brought information about it’s working uninsured programs, and ETHRA supplied information about the services they offer along with their Get Caught Up vaccine incentives project.

Doctors and nurses were on site offering one on one consultations about integrative medicine, acupuncture, meditation and whole body healing information. One of the most important one on one sessions offered was by African American cardiologist Dr. Emanuel Isang who spoke to individuals about heart health.

Those unable to get a mammogram at this event were registered for the next free screening which will be held at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church on December 16th.