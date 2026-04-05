Vanderbilt University to honor Tribune publisher Rosetta Miller-Perry

NASHVILLE, TN — On Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Vanderbilt University’s Special Collections and University Archives will honor the legacy of Rosetta Miller-Perry, a transformative leader in the Black press, as part of Nashville’s Hidden Heroes and Heroines series. This special event, which runs from 5 to 7 pm at the Special Collections Building (1101 19th Avenue South), is free and open to the public.

Miller-Perry’s remarkable journey as a Black woman publisher, journalist, and community advocate has earned her the title “Queen Mother of the Black Press.” A trailblazer who overcame significant odds, she dedicated her life to amplifying the voices and stories of Black people, both locally and nationally.

The evening will feature a discussion led by Dr. June Michaux, Miller-Perry’s biographer, and Dr. Andre Churchwell, M.D., senior advisor to the Chancellor on Inclusion and Community Outreach at Vanderbilt University.

The program will explore Miller-Perry’s incredible life, her impact on the Black press, and her unwavering commitment to social justice and community empowerment.

While The Tennessee Tribune’s Associate Publisher, Wanda Miller-Benson, was scheduled to join the panel, she will unfortunately be unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances. Nonetheless, the evening promises to be a heartfelt and insightful exploration of Miller-Perry’s lasting contributions to journalism and her community.

Join us for this powerful tribute to one of Nashville’s unsung heroines. The event will be followed by a reception, providing attendees an opportunity to connect and reflect on the legacy of a woman who continues to inspire and uplift others.