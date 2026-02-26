Velma McBride Murry recognized for career of impactful psychology research

The American Psychological Association has awarded Velma McBride Murry, PhD, University Distinguished Professor of Health Policy and Human and Organizational Development at Vanderbilt University, with the Distinguished Scientific Award for the Applications of Psychology, recognizing her career of “exemplary integration of science and practice, reinforcing the value of psychology in addressing societal needs.”

Murry, who holds the Lois Autrey Betts Chair in Education and Human Development, has for years studied societal and economic factors in communities that have structural barriers to care and wellbeing. Her research is the undercarriage for evidence-based interventions that have benefited the differences in outcomes and improved the wellbeing of those populations.

Her research has been cited by her peers more than 16,000 times, and more than 4,400 of those citations have been recorded in the last five years.

“The award acknowledges (Murry’s) exceptional body of work translating psychological theory and empirical research into practical applications that address real-world challenges and improve individual and community wellbeing,” the APA stated in its citation. “Through decades of scholarship, she has advanced evidence-based practices that informed intervention strategies and strengthened outcomes across varied populations.”

Murry’s research career has always been rooted in “centering lived experiences in research.”

“This honor affirms a career devoted to research that matters — work grounded in deep partnership with families and communities that have been historically overlooked, and shaped by the collective efforts of community partners, families and their children, community liaisons, research staff and colleagues whose trust has been generously extended to me,” Murry said.

“I am deeply grateful for this recognition and remain steadfast in my commitment to advancing research that informs policy, elevates community knowledge and leadership, and promotes justice in all domains of health.”