Vice Mayor Angie E. Henderson Appointed to National League of Cities Federal Advocacy Committee, Attends Congressional City Conference with Metro Council Members Toombs & Allen

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Vice Mayor Angie E. Henderson of Nashville has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2025 Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee, and District 2 Council Member and Budget & Finance Committee Vice Chair Kyonzté Toombs has been reappointed to the Finance, Administration, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee. The appointments were announced by NLC President Steve Patterson, Mayor of Athens, OH.

“I appreciate the opportunity to bring a Nashville perspective to NLC’s policy work. Having served for eight years on Metro Council’s Public Works (now Transportation & Infrastructure) Committee, with a focus on provision of sidewalks, I know that large southern cities have particular challenges for which federal partnership funds can make a significant impact on roadway safety,” said Henderson.

As a member of NLC federal advocacy committees, Vice Mayor Henderson and Council Member Toombs will play key roles in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration, and at home in Nashville, TN.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are vital for uplifting the voices and needs of America’s 19,000 cities, towns, and villages to decision-makers in Washington,” said National League of Cities President Patterson. “I am excited to work with Vice Mayor Henderson and Council Member Toombs…and help grow the partnership between local and federal leaders.”

The 2025 NLC Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee will be led by Chair Vanessa Fuentes, Mayor Pro Tem, Austin, TX; Vice Chair Christopher Shaw, Commissioner, City of Dayton, OH; and Vice Chair Riakos Adams, Councilmember At-Large, City of Killeen, TX.

The 2025 NLC Finance, Administration, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee will be led by Chair Blaine A. Griffin, Council President, Cleveland, OH; Vice Chair Mary M. Dennis, Mayor, Live Oak, TX; and Vice Chair Clare Kelly, Council Member, City of Evanston, IL.

This week, Vice Mayor Henderson joined Council Member Toombs and Council Member At-Large Burkley Allen in attending NLC’s 2025 Congressional City Conference in Washington, D.C. NLC’s Congressional City Conference provides an opportunity for local leaders to engage on policy, learn from experts, and make connections. Local leaders gain the tools they need to lead and build partnerships critical to brighter futures for their cities, towns, and villages. The Congressional City Conference program includes a variety of workshop sessions, networking events, and features speakers from federal and local governments and organizations.

“I found this week’s conference very helpful, especially given the unusually chaotic times for federal agencies and programs, and it was an honor to represent Nashville in meetings with the offices of Representatives Rose, Green, and Cohen, and Senators Blackburn and Hagerty. I appreciate Council Members Allen and Toombs making the time to help address issues ranging from affordable housing and education funding to transportation and infrastructure.”