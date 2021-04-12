VIDEO: Ice Load Truckers: Army Six Wheeler Swallowed By Massive Frozen Lake

LISTVYANKA, Russia — This is when a Soviet-era army truck loaded with wood crashes through the ice on a Russian lake and sinks below the surface.

The passengers could barely make the escape.

The incident was filmed on Lake Baikal, Russia’s largest lake, near the village of Listvyanka in the central region of Irkutsk Oblast, on April 5.

The footage shows ZIL-131, a general purpose army truck, driving on the frozen lake before suddenly breaking through the ice.