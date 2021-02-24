VIDEO: US Cops Go Into Frozen Pond To Save Struggling Dog

TEXAS, USA — The Southlake Police Department attended a 911 emergency call and rescued a dog that had fallen through the thin ice and was struggling to get out.

The incident took place on Valentine’s Day in the city of South Lake in Texas at around 2.40 PM. The officers were immediately dispatched to the scene along with local fire crews.

As the officers were first to arrive at the scene in seven minutes of the call, the dog, a black labrador named Shadow, was struggling more by the minute, they decided to take immediate action and not wait for the firefighters.