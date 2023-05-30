Nashville, TN – Metro Parks’ popular Wave Country opens this Memorial Day weekend. Wave Country, located at 2320 Two Rivers Parkway in Nashville, will open at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 27. The city’s first wave-action pool will be open six days a week through August 6. Here’s the schedule for 2023.

Tuesday – Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed June 16 and will operate only on weekends after August 5th.





Visitors have access to two water flumes, two-speed slides, and one kiddie slide. There’s even a kiddie pool with water-dropping features and a children’s playground. Admission includes floats while they last. Children must be 48 inches tall to ride the flume and speed slides. Several fast-food concessions are available but visitors and welcome to bring their own food, chairs, and pop-up tents. Glass containers and alcohol are not permitted. Bags and coolers will be checked upon entry. The Super Umbrella areas are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is $12.00 for adults (13 years and older); $10.00 for minors (3 to 12 years old); and children (2 years of age or under) are admitted free. Children 12 years of age or under must be accompanied by a paying adult.

SPRAYGROUNDS

Kirkpatrick Sprayground will also open on Saturday, May 27, while outdoor pools will open on Monday, June 5th. Outdoor pools and spray grounds are free of charge and are open to the public through Labor Day.

Kirkpatrick Sprayground: 620 S. 9th Street, Nashville, TN, 615-862-8453

Operating Hours: Weekdays: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Weekends: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

OUTDOOR COMMUNITY POOLS

Metro Parks’ outdoor pools will open on Monday, June 5th. The three outdoor pools are located at Cleveland, Looby, and Easley community centers. The pools are free of charge. For operating hours and open swim times, please contact the individual community center.

Cleveland Community Center Outdoor Pool, North 6th Street, and Vernon Winfrey, Nashville, TN, 37207, 615-862-8444.

North 6th Street, and Vernon Winfrey, Nashville, TN, 37207, 615-862-8444. Looby Community Center Outdoor Pool, 2301 Metro Center Blvd., Nashville, TN 37228, 615-862-8454.

2301 Metro Center Blvd., Nashville, TN 37228, 615-862-8454. Rose Community Center Outdoor Pool, 1000 Edgehill Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203, 615-862-8465.





INDOOR POOLS

Our indoor year-round pools are located at the Centennial Sportsplex and some regional centers. Sportsplex has an admission fee of $9.00 for adults and $8.00 for kids. Community center pools offer free admission during open swimming and lap swimming times. There is a fee for swimming classes and groups at all pools. Indoor pools are at the following locations.