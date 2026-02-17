WeGo bus operator hiring event Saturday, February 28 in Madison

NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit will hold a bus operator hiring event on Saturday, February 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 430 Myatt Drive in Madison. As part of Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Choose How You Move initiative, WeGo needs to hire more bus operators to expand transit service across the region. Applicants can apply and register online to reserve an on-site interview at the event. This event is for bus operator positions only.

WeGo offers a unique 11-week paid training program for bus operator applicants who don’t yet have their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). After completing the training, they will be fully prepared for the CDL test with classroom instruction and hands-on training. For those who already have a CDL, WeGo offers an accelerated eight-week training program. All new WeGo Operators will receive at least 80 hours, and on average 100 hours, of driving time with an instructor.

Starting pay rate: $25.99/hour

Signing Bonuses:

$2,000 – CDL operators holding the P endorsement (licensed to transport more than 15 passengers)

$1,000 – Non CDL and non-P endorsement holders

WeGo benefits include health/dental/vision care, a pension plan, company paid life insurance, tuition reimbursement, and access to an on-site fitness center.

To apply and register for the hiring event visit the WeGo Career Page. For more information, call 615-880-3991 or email DTO.WeGoRecruitment@nashville. gov.

About WeGo Public Transit

The Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority (Nashville MTA) and the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee (RTA) are the operating bodies of WeGo Public Transit, which serves 27 local bus routes, nine regional bus routes, and one train serving Davidson and Wilson Counties. Visit WeGoTransit.com.

Editor’s Note: To request this info in an alternative format, call 615-862-5950 for the ADA Coordinator.