NASHVILLE – On Friday February 4, 2022, WeGo Public Transit celebrated Transit Equity Day, a day that commemorate’s the 109th birthday of Rosa Parks as well as other civil rights icons who advocated for accessible, reliable, and affordable transit.

WeGo honored Elizabeth Duff, who broke the Nashville public transportation gender barrier; becoming first woman to drive a Nashville city bus. She started with the company in 1974 and retired in 2007. She died of COVID complications at the age of 72. She is survived by her husband Harry Duff Sr. and three children who were presented with an award at the conclusion of the event.



Remarks were provided by Mayor Cooper, Council Lady Sharon W. Hurt., State Rep. Harold Love, MTA Chair Gail Carr-Williams and WeGo CEO Steve Bland. Additionally, staff were onsite all day assisting riders to sign up for QuickTicket, WeGo’s new fare payment system which allows customers to earn free rides the more they ride.