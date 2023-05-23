NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit is holding an Open House on Tuesday, May 23, to share an exclusive look into what’s happening at the agency. It’s an opportunity for the public to get updates on WeGo projects and for people to share thoughts, ask questions, and have a conversation with WeGo department leaders.

Tuesday, May 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central Community Meeting Room, 400 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.

Members of the public can also share comments, concerns, and commendations with us at 615-862-5950 or by email at customer.comments@nashville.gov.