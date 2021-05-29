WeGo Public Transit Hires Renuka Christoph as Director of Marketing, Sales and Communications

Nashville, TN–WeGo Public Transit has hired Renuka Christoph as director of marketing, sales and communications.

Christoph (pictured) comes to WeGo from the Music City Center, at which she served as the director of communications overseeing marketing, media, public relations and communications. Prior to that, Christoph worked as a communications consultant for Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Christoph holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a master’s degree in marketing from Tennessee State University. She has served as a board member for Sister Cities of Nashville and as a freelance travel writer for the Tennessee Tribune and The Tennessean. She also launched Nations in Our Neighborhood, an initiative promoting Nashville’s ethnic food and culture.

In 2014, Christoph created Christoph Communications LLC, which provides marketing, media relations, graphic design and public relations services.

“We are delighted to welcome Renuka to the WeGo Public Transit team,” WeGo Chief Administrative Officer Rita Roberts-Turner said in a release. “She brings a solid background in strategic marketing communications, and we’re looking forward to leveraging her talents to grow our brand and continue raising awareness of our transit system.”