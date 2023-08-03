NASHVILLE, TN — Effective Sunday, October 1, 2023, WeGo Public Transit will implement system-wide service changes that include schedule and route adjustments, additional WeGo Link zones, and expanded service hours on several routes. These changes reflect customer input and community feedback. They were approved by the Nashville MTA Board on July 27.
Below is a detailed listing of changes:
Route adjustments
29 Jefferson – change routing on John A. Merritt Boulevard at 32nd; buses will turn left on 32nd, right on Albion, and right on 33rd to the regular end of the line.
84 Murfreesboro – change routing to and from the Greyhound Bus Station; buses will travel via Murfreesboro Pike and Lafayette Street between the Greyhound Bus Station and Spence Lane in both directions instead of via I-24
WeGo Link – expand service to Brick Church Pike, Burton Hills, Old Hickory, Rosebank, and Skyline
Buses more often & all-day/all-week
7 Hillsboro Pike – service to operate every 15 minutes midday on Weekdays
8 8th Avenue South – service to operate every 30 minutes midday on Weekdays and Saturdays and every 40 minutes on Sundays
75 Midtown – service to operate midday on Weekdays and Saturdays and on Sundays
77 Thompson/Wedgewood – service to operate hourly on Saturdays and Sundays
Longer service hours
Extend frequent network to 1:15 a.m. on Weekdays and Saturdays
3 West End
22 Bordeaux
52 Nolensville Pike
4 Shelby
23 Dickerson Pike
55 Murfreesboro Pike
7 Hillsboro Pike
50 Charlotte Pike
56 Gallatin Pike
Extend service to 11:15 p.m. on Weekdays and Weekends
6 Lebanon Pike
42 St. Cecilia/Cumberland
Customers can access information, including schedules, as follows:
Visit WeGoTransit.com
Call WeGo Customer Care at 615-862-5950
Utilize Transit App
