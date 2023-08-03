NASHVILLE, TN — Effective Sunday, October 1, 2023, WeGo Public Transit will implement system-wide service changes that include schedule and route adjustments, additional WeGo Link zones, and expanded service hours on several routes. These changes reflect customer input and community feedback. They were approved by the Nashville MTA Board on July 27.

Below is a detailed listing of changes:

Route adjustments

29 Jefferson – change routing on John A. Merritt Boulevard at 32nd; buses will turn left on 32nd, right on Albion, and right on 33rd to the regular end of the line.

84 Murfreesboro – change routing to and from the Greyhound Bus Station; buses will travel via Murfreesboro Pike and Lafayette Street between the Greyhound Bus Station and Spence Lane in both directions instead of via I-24

WeGo Link – expand service to Brick Church Pike, Burton Hills, Old Hickory, Rosebank, and Skyline

Buses more often & all-day/all-week

7 Hillsboro Pike – service to operate every 15 minutes midday on Weekdays

8 8th Avenue South – service to operate every 30 minutes midday on Weekdays and Saturdays and every 40 minutes on Sundays

75 Midtown – service to operate midday on Weekdays and Saturdays and on Sundays

77 Thompson/Wedgewood – service to operate hourly on Saturdays and Sundays

Longer service hours

Extend frequent network to 1:15 a.m. on Weekdays and Saturdays

3 West End

22 Bordeaux

52 Nolensville Pike

4 Shelby

23 Dickerson Pike

55 Murfreesboro Pike

7 Hillsboro Pike

50 Charlotte Pike

56 Gallatin Pike

Extend service to 11:15 p.m. on Weekdays and Weekends

6 Lebanon Pike

42 St. Cecilia/Cumberland

Customers can access information, including schedules, as follows:

Visit WeGoTransit.com

Call WeGo Customer Care at 615-862-5950

Utilize Transit App

