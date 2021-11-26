Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–WeGo Public Transit will host a round of Transit Out Loud listening sessions and presentations on WeGo’s current projects including QuickTicket, WeGo Link, neighborhood transit centers, job openings and more in December. The sessions will be followed by an opportunity for the public to share public transit experiences and speak with WeGo staff in partnership with the Civic Design Center, and the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee.

The meeting schedule and links are below.

• Monday, December 6 from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Transit

Alliance of Middle Tennessee

Meeting Registration Link



• Wednesday, December 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with WeGo Public Transit

Meeting Registration Link or call in: 1-720-650-7664

Access Code: 2497 741 8268



• Thursday, December 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the Civic Design Center

Meeting Registration Link



Can’t make it? Share your comments, concerns, and commendations at 615-862-

5950 or WeGoTransit@nashville.gov.



To request this information in an alternative format, please call 615-862-5950

and ask to speak with the ADA Coordinator.