Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–WeGo Public Transit will host a round of Transit Out Loud listening sessions and presentations on WeGo’s current projects including QuickTicket, WeGo Link, neighborhood transit centers, job openings and more in December. The sessions will be followed by an opportunity for the public to share public transit experiences and speak with WeGo staff in partnership with the Civic Design Center, and the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee.
The meeting schedule and links are below.
• Monday, December 6 from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Transit
Alliance of Middle Tennessee
Meeting Registration Link
• Wednesday, December 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with WeGo Public Transit
Meeting Registration Link or call in: 1-720-650-7664
Access Code: 2497 741 8268
• Thursday, December 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the Civic Design Center
Meeting Registration Link
Can’t make it? Share your comments, concerns, and commendations at 615-862-
5950 or WeGoTransit@nashville.gov.
To request this information in an alternative format, please call 615-862-5950
and ask to speak with the ADA Coordinator.