Franklin, Tennessee – Judge Bill Acree, a stand-in for Judge Joseph Woodruff, who recused himself after the pre-trial proceedings, sentenced Connie Reguli to 30 days in jail and two years probation last Friday. Woodruff was there as were other people involved in the case.

The hearing took place in Franklin’s historic courthouse and lasted four hours. DCS attorney Tracy Hetzel testified for the state. She had lost a nine-month trial to Reguli who managed to get DCS to return Wendy Hancock’s two children in June 2019 when DCS dropped the case.

During their ten months in DCS custody, Hancock’s children were in six foster homes and four schools two hundred miles away from their home.

A month after that trial was over and Mom had full custody, Hancock and Reguli were charged with felonies for custodial interference. They were railroaded.

Hancock was convicted in July 2021 and Reguli in April 2022. Reguli wants a new trial and Acree will decide in August whether she gets one. Until then she is free on bail.

“This whole case is legalism that perverts justice. It means that a piece of paper, generated by a court even when it is based on lies and invalid procedures, is more important than the truth and the well being and safety of a child,” Reguli said. (see DCS and a Fearless Attorney, Tennessee Tribune, June 2-8, 2022, page A9)

Several of Reguli’s clients testified in her favor and said that she fought against corruption within DCS. Dismissing their testimony, Acree responded that “DCS is not on trial here” at least three times. Reguli says that DCS broke the law and she’s innocent.

Acree is soft spoken and conducted most of the hearing almost in a whisper. The only time he could be heard clearly was at the end of the hearing when he pronounced Reguli’s sentence.

Prosecutor Mary Katharine Evins made a big deal about Reguli’s social media presence on Facebook and claimed she has shown no remorse and should be punished for encouraging others to disrespect the law and the courts.

“Prosecutor Evins’ argument was mere speculation. There is no evidence that I told anybody to violate a court order and no proof was presented that I did,” Reguli told the Tribune.

Family advocate Connie Reguli listens to testimony in her sentencing hearing in the Historical Court House in Franklin on June 24, 2022.

Evins argued that Reguli should not be given diversion and Judge Acree agreed. He denied diversion. It would have allowed her to regain her law license after completing her probation and the criminal charges would be dismissed. Reguli has no criminal history and has publicly maintained her innocence throughout.

Judge Acree acknowledged Reguli has the right to speak under the First Amendment. “You can say just about anything you want to these days,” he said.

“However, after being convicted in this case, you continued to state how wrong the courts were, or how wrong DCS was. And how wrong the officers were. You’re saying, basically, that you have no remorse for what you did, and you’re saying in essence, in public, ‘It’s all right to disobey a court order, if you disagree with that order and that’s simply not an option’.

“All criminal defendants are entitled to an appeal and what Judge Acree has ruled is that maintaining your innocence is a crime in and of itself,” Reguli said.

“I’m concerned that if Ms. Reguli walks away completely from this without any kind of punishment, only probation, that others will be encouraged to do the same thing,” Acree said, adding, “Ms. Reguli, the Court is of the opinion that some incarceration is necessary.”

And with that strange bit of logic the judge demonstrated the limits of Reguli’s free speech rights. In essence, Acree was saying that if you criticize establishment figures in public you will pay a price.

The exercise of those rights has cost Reguli plenty already. Her law license has been suspended and if the conviction is not reversed she will likely lose her license to practice law in Tennessee permanently. Meanwhile, her former clients are scrambling to find other attorneys to take their cases.

Courts in Kentucky and California have found that attorneys can express their opinions about judges outside the courtroom. “Who knows juvenile courts and DCS better than the attorney who is fighting them?” Reguli asked.

Reguli has been outspoken about abuses in the Child Welfare system in Tennessee and elsewhere in the U.S. She started the Family Forward Project in 2015. The project has 17,000 members in the U.S.

She went to Washington D.C. a dozen times to advocate for the end of Title IV-E funding that provides states with cash payments for taking children into custody, terminating parental rights, and arranging adoptions.

She said that federal incentives drive the wrongful taking of children all over the U.S. A class action lawsuit was filed in Florida last week alleging its Department of Children and Families (DCF) conspired to take children who had relatives willing to take them but steered adoptions to DCF insiders who were not related to the kids. (See Florida Child Agency Sued)

Reguli was philosophical about the sentencing hearing. “I’m just where I was yesterday. I’m out on bond pending appeal,” she said.