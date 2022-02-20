Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Join thousands of women from all facets of aviation and from every corner of the world – from airline pilots to astronauts from aviation historians to military pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers and more; from the U.S., Canada, Central & South America, Europe, Asia, the Pacific Rim and beyond – as they gather for the 33rd Women in Aviation International conference.

The 2022 roster of speakers includes:

Joan Sullivan Garrett, MedAire founder and board chair

The Honorable Jennifer Homendy, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chair

Carole Hopson, pilot and author of A Pair of Wings

Niloofar Rahmani, first female fixed-wing pilot for the Afghan Air Force

Sheila Remes, The Boeing Company vice president of environmental sustainability

General Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, U.S. Air Force commander of U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)

Girls in Aviation Day Nashville will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. where girls ages 8-17 will be introduced to the career and lifestyle possibilities available in aviation. Registration is open at www.WAI.org/girls-aviation-day-nashville.

Attendees can register to attend at https://www.wai.org/conference-registration-fees-2022. Members of the media can apply for Media Credentials, by February 18th, at www.WAI.org/media-1.

Review the Conference Overview (www.WAI.org/2022-conference-schedule-overview).