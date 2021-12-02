Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Ladies of the Women’s Missionary Society (WMS) of the African Methodist Episcopal Church 13th Episcopal District recently help Sis. Gladys H. Brock, TN Conference WMS President, celebrate her birthday with a parade.

Ladies traveled from as far away as Columbia and Murfreesboro to join the parade. WMS members also sent birthday wishes ensure President’s Brocks day was special.

Itz a Celebration Yard Signs, Tammye Robinson and the ladies of Area Five decorated President Brock’s yard for the event.

Brock said, “The outpour made my day so special!”

See photo gallery below.