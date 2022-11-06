NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Like so many people in Middle Tennessee, YMCA staff and youth program participants awoke on March 3, 2020 to immense devastation left behind by an overnight tornado. The Russell Street home of Y-CAP (YMCA Community Action Programs) was particularly hard hit, but staff quickly launched virtual programming to stay connected to students and began picking up the pieces to repair the damage.

On August 18, some 29 months after the tornado, the YMCA will celebrate a grand reopening for Y-CAP at its newly repaired and renovated home, located at 1011 Russell Street.

A tour and open house will be held from 3-5:30 p.m., with a brief program at 4 p.m. to celebrate this special homecoming and share more about how Y-CAP programs weathered not only the tornado, but persisted in serving students during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its service to the community, Y-CAP will also spearhead a Back-to-School Supply drive and is inviting community members and other stakeholders to collect items to help students start the new school year strong.

“We are excited about bringing Y-CAP programs back to the community in support of youth and education,” said Bev Revo, Y-CAP executive director. “We will continue what we started in working with hundreds of students to ensure they reach their highest potential.”

The YMCA Community Action Program (Y-CAP) of Middle Tennessee furthers the Y’s mission of youth development by helping students access the academic, social, emotional and spiritual support they need to claim bright futures. Programs like Y-Literacy, Black and Latino Achievers, Positive Beginnings and more, serve students through mentoring and coaching, literacy tutoring, intervention and prevention programs, and college access and readiness resources—all at no cost.



Y-CAP serves more than 700 students annually working with students in 42 elementary schools, 14 middle schools and 12 high schools, not only in Davidson County, but through community-based locations in Robertson and Williamson Counties as well.