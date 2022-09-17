Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–In advance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (October), YWCA is announcing a partnership with Ring on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at its Green Hills administrative offices.

YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee, the region’s leading domestic violence service provider, is teaming up with Ring to announce a new initiative in support of survivor safety. YWCA will host a press conference to announce and share details of this collaboration, including remarks from Mayor John Cooper, Secretary of State Tre Hargett, and representative on behalf of Ring, Michelle Brown.

Ring, whose mission is to make neighborhoods safer, will share a donation with YWCA to supplement safety planning for YWCA clients. YWCA’s president will discuss how this initiative advances the nonprofit’s mission and comprehensive services to support survivors and their families.