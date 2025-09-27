Zeta Phi Beta sorority announces $750,000 pledge to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, announced today its newest and largest philanthropic commitment to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The sorority has pledged to raise $750,000 through 2028 to support groundbreaking initiatives in pediatric healthcare and research. This announcement comes during Sickle Cell Awareness Month, a time when both organizations actively advocate for increased education, support, and visibility around sickle cell disease.

The sorority’s renewed dedication continues a partnership that began in 2013 and has raised more than $1 million to support St. Jude patients and families. This new $750,000 pledge reflects a deep commitment to helping raise survival rates for children in the U.S. and around the world. The effort aligns with Zeta Phi Beta’s shared mission of improving outcomes for children everywhere.

“We are profoundly grateful for the unwavering dedication of the women of Zeta Phi Beta, who continue to lead with purpose and service,” said Ike Anand, President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Their renewed commitment helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—so they can focus on helping their child live.”

To fulfill this commitment, Zeta Phi Beta will activate its national membership base of over 125,000 members in more than 900 chapters worldwide under the banner of Zeta’s HOPE for St. Jude initiative. This effort will include coordinated fundraising campaigns and awareness initiatives such as the sorority’s multi-market St. Jude Walk team, which has launched nationwide with a fundraising goal of $35,000 that will count toward the overall pledge.

“Our support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a testament to impact and resilience. Through our Health Justice pillar of the Power of SHE, members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, stand united in delivering hope, inspiration, healing, and strength to children and families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Our partnership with St. Jude reminds us of the power of resilience, community, and hope,” said Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President & CEO, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.