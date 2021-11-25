The family of Joe Shelton Jr. has renewed the $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for his death after a concrete chunk went through his windshield as he was driving on I-24 east at the Shelby Avenue bridge on the morning of November 20, 2018.

While it is possible that the concrete chunk was thrown from the bridge, the police department has not, to this point, identified any witnesses.

Anyone with information about Joe Shelton’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Crime Stoppers is also offering an additional reward of up to $1,000.