The 2022 MTSU Illinois Jacquet Jazz Festival is taking place at MTSU campus on April 2 for high school students and general public.

If features the 1940s with the big bands of Count Basie and Lionel Hampton.

To learn more about the Illinois Jacquet Foundation go to https://illinoisjacquetfoundation.org/.

For a $20 registration fee, students have access to all of the educational activities, including MTSU student performances, the student jam session, guest clinics and the 5:30 p.m. headline concert featuring Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Brian Lynch.

All events in Hinton Hall are accessible online through the MTSU School of Music YouTube livestream at www.mtsu.edu/musiclivestream . The festival is full of outstanding educational components including:

Saturday 3:30 p.m. guest clinic by Downbeat magazine and Grammy award-winning trumpeter Brian Lynch. An alumnus of the bands of Art Blakey, Horace Silver, and Eddie Palmieri, Brian will discuss his career as a working jazz musician, composer, educator, give trumpet insights, and details about jazz improvisation. Mr. Lynch’s appearance is partially supported through an MTSU Distinguish Lecturer Grant.

Saturday 5:30 p.m. celebration concert featuring MTSU Jazz Ensemble I, Grammy award-winning trumpeter Brian Lynch. Tickets for the night concert are provided for students and students’ families, general public tickets are $10.

Saturday morning: MTSU Combo performances for highly respected jazz pianist educator-adjudicator, Pat Coil and faculty clinicians in anon-competitive format.

Saturday 10 a.m. jam session for visiting students and MTSU students led by MTSU students and faculty.

Saturday 1:00 p.m. MTSU Jazz Ensemble II performance, directed by Don Aliquo.

2:15 p.m. Faculty clinic the Art of Small Group Jazz Performance by the MTSU Faculty Quintet, Brian Mueller (drums), Jonathan Wires (bass), Matt Endahl (piano), Jamey Simmons (trumpet), and Don Aliquo (saxophone). Topics include soloist/rhythm section interaction, jazz styles, song form, basic arranging, and musicality.

Registration for the festival is at https://www.mtsu.edu/music/jazzfest.php. For further information, contact Jamey Simmons, James.Simmons@mtsu.edu. Registration for the event will be open until Thursday, March 31st.