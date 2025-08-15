The 2023 Range Rover PHEV SE SWE is an exceptional luxury SUV that combines the best of both worlds – powerful performance and eco-friendly technology. The Range Rover PHEV SE SWE can hold up to 5 passengers. This plug-in hybrid electric vehicle offers a smooth and quiet ride, with a combined output of 398 horsepower from its gasoline engine and electric motor. The SE SWE trim level includes a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, and a premium Meridian sound system for a truly luxurious driving experience. Additionally, the PHEV technology allows for reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency, making it an attractive option for environmentally conscious drivers.

The 2023 Range Rover PHEV SE SWE has an impressive interior cabin that’s crafted with premium materials and features a sleek and modern design. The front seats are equipped with heating and cooling functions, ensuring maximum comfort for the driver and passenger. The dashboard is equipped with advanced technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver display. The PHEV SE SWE also offers a panoramic sunroof, allowing natural light to flood the interior and create an open and airy atmosphere. Furthermore, the Range Rover PHEV SE SWE features a state-of-the-art air filtration system, providing a clean and healthy environment for passengers. The filtration and nanoeTMX technology significantly reduces odors, bacteria and allergens. And when it’s noisy on the outside, the Next-generation Active Noise Cancellation helps eliminate unwanted noises, vibrations and distractions inside. And it’s all delivered via headrest speakers that create individual quiet zones for ultimate cabin refinement.

The PHEV SE SWE boasts a sleek and sophisticated exterior design, with a dynamic front grille, featuring the iconic Range Rover badge prominently displayed. The LED headlights and taillights, along with the signature floating roof, add to the vehicle’s overall modern and stylish look. The SE SWE also features exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof, giving it a striking and commanding presence on the road.