Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee Hosts Inaugural Superstar Dance

Nashville, TN — The Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee (DSAMT) hosted its inaugural Superstar Dance on April 19 at Battle Mountain Farms in College Grove, bringing together individuals with Down syndrome and their families for a day of celebration, connection, and community.

The event highlighted DSAMT’s ongoing efforts to support individuals with Down syndrome through advocacy, education, and community programming. Families gathered to celebrate and enjoy an inclusive environment that recognizes and uplifts participants.

“This event was so special to our families involved with our organization. We create events like this one to help spread awareness for our kiddos and our organization,” said Tanya Chavez, Executive Director of DSAMT.

The event was coordinated by Belmont University students through the student-run public relations agency, Tower Creative Communication (TCC). Each semester, TCC partners with local organizations to execute student-led campaigns that provide real-world experience.

“This was our biggest undertaking yet, and we were proud to partner with DSAMT to help expand awareness,” said Abby Johnson, Student Director of Tower Creative Communication. “The experience students gain from opportunities like this is invaluable.”

DSAMT and TCC would like to thank the sponsors who made the event possible, including Hatcher Family Dairy, Penn Station, and New Heights Brewing Company.

Photos from the event, taken by Belmont student Adiza Albury, are available for media use.