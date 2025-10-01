By Tribune Staff

The exterior design of the 2024 Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy combines elegance with practicality, making it an attractive option in the hybrid SUV market. Stylishly sturdy from every perspective, the all-new Santa Fe showcases prominently illuminated H-lights, contributing a distinctive flair to its boldly sculpted and seamless body.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy features a striking and modern exterior design. The vehicle’s body is complemented by a metal-look grille and body-colored bumpers. It’s equipped with 20-inch unique dark finish alloy wheels that add to its sporty aesthetic, while the deep tinted glass offers privacy and style. The vehicle also features a panoramic sunroof, which includes both a sliding and tilting dual pane glass panel for an open feel inside the cabin. Additional exterior highlights include LED daytime running lights, automatic high-beam headlights, and rain-detecting wipers, enhancing both functionality and visual appeal.

The vehicle also offers several clever storage solutions, such as an additional glove box above the traditional one and cargo hooks on the backs of the front seats. Third-row passengers are not overlooked; they benefit from cupholders, climate controls, USB chargers. There’s also 50-50 split folding with the third-row seating.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Calligraphy is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, with a six-speed automatic transmission. Combine this with a 270V lithium-ion battery, which together delivers a net horsepower of approximately 232. This hybrid powertrain is designed to enhance fuel efficiency, making it an excellent choice for those looking to save on gas while enjoying the versatility of an SUV. The vehicle also features the HTRAC All-Wheel Drive system, providing improved traction for off-road driving, and allows 2,000 pounds of towing.