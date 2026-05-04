A Mountaintop Escape at Cloudland at McLemore Resort Lookout Mountain, Curio Collection by Hilton

For Middle Tennesseans craving a quick but transformative escape, Cloudland at McLemore Resort on Lookout Mountain delivers something rare: a destination that feels worlds away, yet is just about a two-hour drive from Nashville.

The journey itself is part of the experience—an easy, scenic route southeast before the climb begins. As the road winds upward, the air shifts, the views expand, and just like that, the pace of everyday life fades. By the time you arrive, you’ve traded city noise for stillness, traffic for treetops.

Upon entering, guests are swept into a haven. The transition is immediate. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame endless ridgelines, warm wood tones invite you in, and the atmosphere quietly insists that you slow down.

A Mountaintop Perspective

Set high above McLemore Cove, the resort offers panoramic views that stretch for miles across Georgia and Tennessee. It’s the kind of place where sunrise feels personal and sunset becomes an event—guests gathering along terraces and balconies as the sky paints itself in layers of gold and crimson.

The design reflects the setting: understated luxury rooted in nature. Spacious guest rooms, many with sweeping views, offer a front-row seat to the landscape, making it just as tempting to stay in as it is to explore.

Dining That Elevates the Experience

Cloudland’s culinary scene is where the experience truly comes into focus. With two restaurants overlooking stunning hills, every meal arrives with a view that rivals the plate itself.

At the resort’s upscale steakhouse, Auld Alliance, dinner becomes a moment worth savoring. During my visit, the standout was a beautifully prepared pork entrée—slowly marinated to develop deep, layered flavor, then cooked to perfection until tender and richly satisfying. It was the kind of dish that lingers in memory, not just for its taste, but for the setting: enjoyed high above the valley as daylight softened into dusk.

For more casual fare, Croft offers approachable dining without sacrificing those signature views, while Skyside pairs cocktails with one of the most striking vantage points on the property.

A Spa Experience Worth the Journey

No stay at Cloudland is complete without time at Selah Spa—an experience that can only be described as pure bliss.

The signature facial is where expert skill truly shines, combining thoughtful technique with restorative products to leave your skin refreshed and radiant. It’s both therapeutic and indulgent, striking that rare balance between results-driven and deeply relaxing.

Equally memorable is the Selah Flow Massage, a treatment designed to ease tension and restore balance through fluid, intentional movement. Every detail—from the tranquil setting to the therapist’s intuitive touch—works in harmony to create a sense of complete calm.

It was, quite simply, the perfect way to top a perfect getaway.

Easy Escape, Lasting Impact

What makes Cloudland especially compelling for Tennessee Tribune readers is its accessibility. You don’t need a flight or extended planning—just a tank of gas and a willingness to disconnect. In a matter of hours, Nashville’s skyline gives way to sweeping mountain vistas.

Yet despite its convenience, the experience feels elevated and intentional. Whether lounging by the infinity-edge pool, indulging in the spa, or simply taking in the quiet, Cloudland offers a reminder of how restorative a change in perspective can be.

A Place to Reset

Cloudland at McLemore isn’t just a getaway—it’s a recalibration. Close enough for a spontaneous weekend, yet immersive enough to feel like a true retreat, it captures the best of what regional travel can offer: ease, beauty, and a sense of renewal.

For those in Nashville and across Middle Tennessee, it’s proof that sometimes the most memorable journeys don’t require going far at all—just going up.