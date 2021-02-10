Slim & Husky’s Owners Appear on “Tamron Hall” Show Celebrating National Pizza Day

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Local Nashville natives and co-founders of hip hop-inspired pizza spot Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria Derrick Moore, Emanuel Reed and Clint Gray joined today’s “Tamron Hall” for a show celebrating National Pizza Day.

With numerous locations around Nashville, Georgia and California the co-founders aim to give back to their communities through employment opportunities and accessible dining experiences in predominantly black areas including locally brewed craft beer and innovative pizza creations.

This year they plan on opening their eighth location on Broadway in Nashville, which will be the first black-owned restaurant in that area.

Today’s show featured favorite pizza places from around the country, 13-time world pizza champion Tony Gemignani’s secret to serving up the perfect slice at home, and the hottest kitchen gadgets every pizza chef needs.

Please follow the link below for clips from today’s show.

View a clip from Tamron’s interview with Derrick Moore, Emanuel Reed, and Clint Gray HERE