Family Fun in Gatlinburg: A Smoky Mountain Getaway Just Around the Corner

Just a few hours from Nashville, the Smoky Mountains open up into a vibrant blend of natural beauty, high-energy entertainment, and peaceful retreats. Gatlinburg remains top picks for Tennessee families looking for an easy getaway packed with variety, value, and memory-making moments.

From mountaintop adventures to creekside hotels, this region continues to offer something for everyone—kids, parents, and even grandparents in tow.

One of Gatlinburg’s most awe-inspiring attractions is Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, consistently ranked among the best in the country. Families can glide through the underwater tunnel, get hands-on in the touch tanks, and enjoy the antics of playful penguins in the Penguin Playhouse.

Want a unique thrill? The Glass Bottom Boat Adventure hovers over a 340,000-gallon shark lagoon, bringing you face to face with ocean giants—without getting wet.

Enjoy aerial views of the Smokies with a scenic ride up to Anakeesta, where you’ll find treetop adventures, zip lines, and peaceful botanical gardens. Be sure to stop at Clifftop Restaurant for The Flame Thrower, an award winning burger including smoky applewood bacon, onion straws, sriracha aioli along with a blend of pepper jack & gouda cheese. Afterward, sip on a beverage on the open-air patio with sweeping mountain vistas.

Head to Ole Red for a mix of Southern hospitality, live music, and hearty meals. Then swing by the nearby Ole Smoky Distillery, where adults can sample a variety of flavored moonshines—from sweet apple pie to bold jalapeño corn. For a hearty breakfast, head to Crockett’s Breakfast Camp.

Perfect for families, the Ripley’s Mountain Coaster lets riders set their own pace as they twist through the mountainside on a track built for both speed and views.

Take a break from the action with a visit to the St. Somewhere Spa at Margaritaville Island Hotel. It’s a pampering stop worth adding to your itinerary for massages, facials, and pure relaxation.

PLACE TO STAY

Located along the gentle flow of a Smoky Mountain creek, Rocky Waters Inn offers relaxing balcony views, spacious rooms, and a peaceful escape just minutes from Gatlinburg’s busy downtown. It’s ideal for families looking to combine comfort with convenience.

This Smoky Mountain escape isn’t just a vacation—it’s a chance to connect, uplift, and create lasting memories just a few hours from Music City.