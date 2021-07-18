A Poem for John Lewis

By Gary Burke

The Boy from Troy/”Good Trouble”

The “Boy from Troy”, Dr. King would call, prepared him

for the freedom rides, and the US Congress halls.

As a student he studied “Good Trouble” with the plight of

the Negroes struggles.

From sit in’s, beatings, marches, segregation would

crumble, he was destined to make history from the

movements struggles.

He arrived in Nashville to combat segregation, to tear

down the walls of our condemnation. They were beaten

for standing up for was right, he was jailed for the cause

our civil rights.

The “Boy from Troy” spoke at the Capital of our nation,

to help illuminate racial aggravation.

On the bridge of “Bloody Sunday” he would let nobody

turn them around, as the Police shouted, “turn back” as

the bull horn would sound. He was left bloody and

bruised and said, “I thought I would die”, that brave and

valiant effort would continue our battle cry.

The civil rights act signed in 65, it gave our movement

cause to stay alive. “We shall overcome” President

Johnson would say, as we still sing those words today!

The “Boy from Troy” with government decided to serve

our nation, with dignity, honor, and grace; now on the

pages of history, he will take his rightful place.

A messenger from God, on our streets he gallantly trod;

he is now walking on the “streets of gold”, his legacy

here strong and bold. A story that “forever” should be

told!

Written by

Bro. Gary M. Burke

Eta Beta Sigma Chapter

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.