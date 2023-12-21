By Tony Jones

MEMPHIS, TN — The African American Police Association (AAPA) was hit with the hard news that it’s co-founder Clifton Dates, Jr. died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2023. It was especially painful because the organization was planning for its milestone 50th Anniversary Christmas Party, which occurred on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Perignon’s Restaurant and Event Center.

The news was quite a blow because the event had been structured to honor Dates and fellow co-founder James Bolden, now the last surviving founder of the original seven that established the AAPA in June, 1973. They are the aforementioned Bolden, Dates, Curtis Mull, Clyde Buford, Charles Logan, Fred Roberson and Van Fields. Bolden was appointed, then removed as director of the Memphis Police Department under Mayor Dr. W. W. Herenton following a communication controversy, which Bolden wryly termed to media an “insignificant part of history,” adding that “this too shall pass.”

Their insight to form AAPA has not. AAPA fought racism’s cultural entrenchment through several lawsuits in municipal, state and federal courts that finally led to fair promotional opportunities for Blacks in blue. According to Executive Director Tyrone Currie, the organization currently has more than 700 members.

“They felt that the police department should better reflect the community that it served and courageously fought to make it happen,” said Currie. “Our fights even led to other organizations gaining breakthroughs.”

Currie is now retired after 28 years on the force. “We’re still here and still strong. The celebration will be dedicated to Clifton, who was a brilliant and caring man. After leaving the department, his company CDA Security was the largest privately owned company in the state. He was a brilliant and caring man,” he comments about Dates.

Keynote speaker Chaplain T.J. Johnson is a perfect example of what AAPA was formed to achieve. A former criminal himself, he was traveling to Washington, DC to finalize details for an annual national summit aimed at curving youth violence. Inspired by his nationally recognized non-profit Wake Up Youth Foundation, federal authorities appointed Johnson to spearhead the initiative. His brief response speaks of AAPA’s value. “Clift Dates always said that we were to be focused on service and love. He was our shepherd, and I will be speaking from John 3:16 because that is what he exemplified. I started with MPD in 2002, went on to become an intervention specialist. I was chosen by Mayor Herenton to head his Second Chance program and we had such an outstanding model that it led to me serving under four presidential administrations starting with Pres. George W. Bush. We’re planning the 2024 summit now.”

Copyright 2023 TNTRIBUNE. All rights reserved.