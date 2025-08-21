Allegations of civil rights violations at Ascension St. Thomas Midtown

NASHVILLE, TN — A disturbing incident involving alleged civil rights violations has emerged at Ascension St. Thomas Midtown, located in Nashville. Media and public relations practitioner Benita Savage, also an investigative journalist affiliated with international radio broadcasting, reports being denied appropriate care and compassion during a recent emergency room visit. Savage was rushed by ambulance to the hospital with a critical blood pressure reading of 200/119. Upon arrival at the Emergency Room, she was assessed by attending physician Dr. Brown, who reviewed her medical history. However, rather than receiving continued medical attention or follow-up evaluation, Savage alleges that she was abruptly discharged without prior notice and forcibly removed from her treatment room.

In a formal statement, Savage said: “I pleaded with the nurse — who had already summoned security to remove me — to check if a hospital social worker could help me locate a safe place to stay. She said ‘No’ and pushed me out before I could call someone or find a hotel. An hour later, a security guard came out and told me that Uber would be there in three minutes.” Savage further claims that she was escorted into a substandard waiting area, typically reserved for mentally ill or indigent individuals, despite not falling into either category. As a media professional and litigant in several ongoing lawsuits, Savage is now seeking to raise public awareness about what she describes as medical neglect, discrimination, and a violation of patient rights under the Civil Rights Act and the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). This incident raises serious concerns about how vulnerable individuals — especially women of color, journalists, and those navigating legal disputes — are treated by medical institutions entrusted with life-saving care.