AME Church Calls for Corporate America Partnerships to End Voter Suppression

The African Methodist Episcopal Church (AMEC), in this season of remembrance about sacrificing for one’s neighbor (Easter and Passover) declares that leaders in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors “come off the fence” and be proactive in condemning the spread of more than 600 voter suppression bills in 47 states and support federal legislation championed by John Lewis —namely H. R. 1 also known as the “For The People Act”, that would protect voting rights. This historic faith body, which serves 44 of the 50 states in the United States, calls for corporate leadership to take action that demonstrates their commitment to justice, stand against voter suppression, and overall commitment to challenge all forms of discrimination, especially based on race, ethnicity, gender, age, or culture.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Bishop Reginald Jackson, the AME Church’s presiding bishop in Georgia (6th Episcopal District) called for a boycott against companies whose action is needed to squash SB 202 and declared that “This boycott is against Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines and Home Depot. It may expand to include UPS, Aflac, Georgia Power, and UBS. Let me be clear; this boycott is not what we want to do. These are fine companies. Before the pandemic, Delta was my airline of choice. I drink Coca-Cola products (Dasani water, Barq’s Root Beer, and Sprite). My wife chooses Home Depot for our needs; however, since these corporations did not speak out nor take a public position on Georgia’s SB 202 before it passed, we must insure that these firms we support are fully committed to authentic voter integrity and protection of every person’s right to vote.”

AME Council of Bishops President, Bishop Michael Mitchell continues, “Any form of suppression or obstructions manufactured under the guise of protecting voter integrity are our targets for elimination pronto. Since Georgia is one of 47 states with the intention of enacting such measures, we affirm all efforts to stop voter suppression wherever it is found.”

AME Social Action Commission Chair, Bishop Frank M. Reid, III urges, “People of goodwill, Black, Indigenous and other People of Color who are committed to ensuring that every eligible American can exercise his/her right to vote, take this opportunity to express that concern to every corporation that does not publicly speak out against legislation that seeks to suppress our votes. We must spend our money where we are respected, and our lives are valued.”

“In this window of opportunity, our biggest spokesperson, the late John Lewis, has left the megaphone of conscience for us to get into ‘good trouble.’ added AME General Board President, Bishop Wilfred Messiah.

“The AME Church’s founding was a stand for justice for all people and on our watch this legacy of advocacy must prevail as we re-affirm that standing with the poor and disenfranchised is not an addendum to an already crowded agenda, but the very essence of what we must be about,” asserted AME Social Action Commission Director, Mrs. Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker.

In 2021, after a significantly increased turnout of voters in the state of Georgia, it is no surprise that voter suppression tactics have resurfaced. AME Senior Bishop Adam J. Richardson concludes, “Voters’ efforts to exercise their rights are being stymied by reduced days/hours for early voting, creating barriers to assisting voters, changing ID requirements, and other tactics that mirror the 1870s. We stand against such measures and with the people of this nation. On our watch, it shall not be!”