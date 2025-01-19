AME Church International Health Commission Receives $100,000 Donation from Wesleyan Impact Partners

At the December 2024 Session of the African Methodist Episcopal Church General Board, Wesleyan Impact Partners, based in Austin, Texas, formally presented the International Health Commission with a $100,000 donation. Wesleyan Impact Partners describes its mission as “creating an ecosystem of congregations, clergy, and spiritual entrepreneurs fueled by our impact investors, borrowers, and philanthropists.”

According to International Health Commission Director Dr. Ouida Collins, the Commission was contacted on September 28, 2024—four days after she took office—to inquire about AME Church efforts to respond to Hurricanes Helene and Milton. In the wake of the disasters, local AME churches served as distribution hubs, and the International Health Commission was able to facilitate immediate aid. Sometime later, Justin Gould, Chief Philanthropy Officer, indicated that the organization would provide a $100,000 donation to provide long-term assistance to revitalize the communities impacted by these natural disasters.

During the presentation to the General Board, Dr. Collins indicated that this donation was an answer to a prayer to extend the work of the International Health Commission. Ms. Wendy Abel, a member of Wesleyan Impact Partner’s Board, underscored the importance of the Commission’s work.

Looking forward to serving the AME Church and beyond, Dr. Collins commented, “We invite everyone to participate in the Health Commission and any other activities and webinars we may have.”