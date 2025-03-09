Angela Primm Celebrates 40 Years in Gospel Music with New Live Retrospective Album

NASHVILLE, TN – Renowned gospel vocalist Angela Primm is marking a major milestone in her career with the release of The Best of Angela Primm…Live! The new retrospective album, produced by Tim Dillinger, celebrates her 40th year in the gospel music industry and features some of her most powerful live performances from the past three decades.

Primm, known for her dynamic voice and infectious energy, first gained national recognition as a member of Bobby Jones’ gospel ensemble, New Life. Since then, she has built a thriving ministry and career, performing with gospel greats and bringing her signature sound to audiences worldwide.

Released through Gaither Music and Tyscot Records, The Best of Angela Primm…Live! brings together 12 remastered tracks, including standout moments such as Said I Wasn’t Gonna Tell Nobody (Long Version), Fill My Cup, Lord, and Sanctuary. The collection also features collaborations with gospel powerhouses like Adam Crabb, Beverly Crawford, and Marshall Hall.

In addition to the music, the album includes a six-panel wallet package, a 12-page booklet designed by Paul Bevoir, and a 2,500-word essay written by Dillinger that chronicles Primm’s journey in gospel music. The collection offers a deeply personal look at her legacy, featuring rare photos from her personal archives.

The Best of Angela Primm…Live! is available now, giving gospel music fans a chance to experience the passion and soul that have defined Primm’s extraordinary career.

For more information and to purchase the album, visit